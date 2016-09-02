WNBA Capsules

Chiney Ogwumike and the Connecticut Sun withstood Phoenix center Brittney Griner's first dunk of the season and career-high 29 points to beat the Mercury 87-74 on Friday night.
Ogwumike scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half and had 10 rebounds, Jasmine Thomas had 18 points, and Alex Bentley added 16. The Sun (11-17) have won three of their last four games and snapped the Mercury's three-game win streak.
Griner's driving one-handed dunk, the eighth slam of her career, came off a no-look pass from Diana Taurasi to pull Phoenix (13-15) to 51-46 with 6:44 to play in the third quarter. But the Sun used a 9-0 run to help stretch their lead to 68-54 at the end the quarter.
Connecticut has won eight of its last 12 games after starting the season 3-13.
LYNX 75, MYSTICS 69
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Maya Moore scored 27 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 17 rebounds and Minnesota held on to beat Washington.
Moore was 7 of 17 from the floor and made 12 of 13 free throws. She has scored 20 or more points 13 times this season.
Western Conference-leading Minnesota (23-5) has won 10 of its last 12 games and eight straight at home. Tayler Hill had 15 points, and Leilani Mitchell 13 for the Mystics (10-17).
Comments