Matt Hagan leads Funny Car in NHRA's US Nationals

Matt Hagan took the Funny Car qualifying lead Friday in the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Hagan had a track-record time of 3.858 seconds at 330.80 mph in his Dodge Charger R/T.
"We're grateful for what we got," Hagan said. "It was a crazy run. The car washes out really hard and I'm over near the wall and I think, 'Man, I should really click this thing off.' But then it starts to come around and it settles back down in the groove. It was digging and running good. We got some more night runs tomorrow and I'm sure everyone is going to be pressing hard and we got a lot to do, but it was a wild run and it'll be one that I'll always remember."
Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel, Vincent Nobile in Pro Stock, and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the NHRA regular-season finale. Torrence pushed his dragster to a track-record time of 3.702 at 328.06, Nobile had a 6.582 at 209.79 in a Chevy Camaro, and Savoie rode his Suzuki to a 6.848 at 195.28.
Comments