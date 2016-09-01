McShane leads Western Illinois over Eastern Illinois 38-21

Steve McShane rushed for a career-high 207 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, and Western Illinois beat Eastern Illinois 38-21 in a season opener Thursday night.
Two third-quarter touchdown passes by Eastern Illinois' Mitch Kimble cut a 17-point halftime lead to 24-21 before Devon Moore ran 6 yards for a score and McShane burst for 70 yards and a touchdown with 7:04 remaining. McShane's run was the Leathernecks' first of at least 70 yards since 2000.
McShane scored on a 1-yard run and Sean McGuire from 5 yards after the Panthers took their only lead on Kimble's 19-yard run on their first drive. McGuire added a 2-yard TD pass to Tony Harper and Nathan Knuffman a career-tying 43-yard field goal as the half ended.
Kimble, who passed for 323 yards, threw 53 yards to Ben Odugbesan for a TD, and Korliss Marshall, with 111 yards receiving, took a backfield pass and went 79 yards.
