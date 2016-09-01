South Carolina suspends 3 Gamecocks for opener vs. Vandy

South Carolina has suspended backup offensive lineman Alan Knott and three teammates for the Gamecocks' opener against Vanderbilt on Thursday night for violating team rules.
A team spokesman also confirmed defensive lineman Abu Lamin began serving a three-game suspension against Vanderbilt for a violation of team rules.
Knott is the backup center and had been expected to play against Vanderbilt in coach Will Muschamp's debut. But he didn't make the trip along with offensive lineman Christian Pellage and defensive back Toure Boyd.
