South Korea swimming coach quits over spy cam scandal

The head coach of South Korea's national team has quit as police investigate allegations that two male swimmers secretly filmed female swimmers after installing a spy camera in their locker room at a training facility in 2013.
The Korea Olympic Committee on Wednesday said that the national swimming body accepted the resignation of Ahn Jong-taek, who was named head coach in 2012.
A KOC official says Ahn felt responsible for what allegedly happened under his watch, but maintained he and other coaches didn't know what went on.
Police are investigating two former national team swimmers over the allegations, and said one of them has admitted installing a camera at the national training facility and discarding it after footage was taken.
