Kinsler, Jones lead Tigers to 8-4 comeback victory

Ian Kinsler homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night.
Kinsler came into the game hitting .085 (4 for 47) in his last 13 games, but he hit a two-run homer in the fifth and added a two-run single in Detroit's four-run sixth inning.
JaCoby Jones had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers in his major league debut, while Todd Frazier homered for Chicago.
Bruce Rondon (5-2) picked up the win in relief of Daniel Norris, who allowed three runs in five innings.
Matt Albers (2-6) took the loss, allowing three runs in the sixth after relieving Anthony Ranaudo.
Chicago went ahead with three runs in the second. Frazier provided the first two with his 33rd homer, but Norris couldn't stop the rally there. Omar Narvaez walked, took third on Tyler Saladino's double and scored on Adam Eaton's groundout.
The White Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth, but Norris was able to induce an inning-ending groundout from Tim Anderson.
That proved important when Kinsler drove a hanging curveball deep into the stands in left field to make it 3-2 in the fifth.
Ranaudo returned for the sixth, but was yanked after allowing a leadoff double to J.D. Martinez. Justin Upton greeted Albers with a tying single to center, and Jarrod Saltalamacchia walked. Jones slapped a double down the right-field line for his first hit and first RBI.
Kinsler followed with a two-run single to give Detroit a 6-3 lead. Chicago got a run back in the seventh on Melky Cabrera's groundout, but Shane Greene struck out Jose Abreu and Justin Morneau with a runner on third.
J.D. Martinez restored Detroit's three-run lead with a solo home in the seventh, his third extra-base hit of the game. Jones made it 8-4 late in the inning with a single through a drawn-in infield.
TRAINER'S ROOM
White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (groin) is expected to start a rehab assignment this week, while INF Brett Lawrie continues his with Double-A Birmingham.
Tigers: With CF Cameron Maybin's status still up in the air after he aggravated a wrist injury, Detroit promoted Jones from Triple-A Toledo. Jones, acquired from Pittsburgh for Joakim Soria at last year's trading deadline, can play both third base and center, allowing him to fill in for both Maybin and Nick Castellanos (hand). Jones made his major league debut Tuesday, starting at third.
ROSTER SHUFFLE
The Tigers demoted starter Matt Boyd to Triple-A Toledo before the game and recalled reliever Blaine Hardy. With Boyd only lasting four innings in Monday's start, Hardy will provide bullpen depth. Boyd will return when the rosters expand on Thursday and keep his spot in the rotation.
BIG BOMBERS
Tuesday's starting pitchers — Norris and Ranaudo — are the only American League pitchers to hit homers at Wrigley Field. Norris hit his in 2015, while Ranaudo did it last month.
UP NEXT
The teams finish their three-game series Wednesday afternoon, with aces Justin Verlander (14-7, 3.33) and Chicago's Chris Sale (15-7, 3.14) facing off.
