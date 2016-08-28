Zardes to miss US World Cup qualifiers after MLS injury

Midfielder Gyasi Zardes will miss the United States' upcoming World Cup qualifiers after he was injured during a Major League Soccer game.
Already missing forward Clint Dempsey as he undergoes evaluations for an irregular heartbeat, the Americans won't have Zardes for their final two games of the CONCACAF semifinals.
Coach Jurgen Klinsmann is mostly sticking with the squad that finished fourth in the Centennial Copa America this summer. Twenty-one-year-old forward Jordan Morris was added to the 26-man roster announced Sunday after he wasn't picked for the Copa team.
Twenty-year-old forward Rubio Rubin was also brought in to get a look in practice. Klinsmann plans to bring only 23 players on the road when the Americans face St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday.
The U.S. then hosts Trinidad and Tobago in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sept. 6.
