Legendary football coach to speak at Dothan event in October

A legendary Florida State University football coach is expected to speak at an educational event in southeast Alabama.
The Dothan Eagle (http://bit.ly/2bK8qZg) reports that Bobby Bowden will speak at the Dothan Education Foundation's annual Impact on Education event on Oct. 25. The one-night only event will be held at the Dothan Civic Center.
Proceeds from the ticket sales will go toward funding for the foundation's efforts to boost student achievement, enhance instruction, building teacher morale and improve community support for the city schools.
Bowden coached at FSU for 34 years, leading the Seminoles to two national championships. He collected more than 300 wins and led his team to 12 Atlantic Coast Conference titles.
Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.
