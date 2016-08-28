Falcons sign former Redskins S Dashon Goldson

The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran free-agent safety Dashon Goldson on Sunday.
The Falcons will be without rookie starting strong safety Keanu Neal, the first-round pick, for at least the first two regular-season games with a right knee injury. He will have arthroscopic surgery on Monday.
Coach Dan Quinn has said that backup Kemal Ishmael would fill in for Neal as the starting strong safety.
Goldson, a 2012 All-Pro with the 49ers, had 110 tackles in 15 starts with the Redskins in 2015. He spent his first six seasons with San Francisco and played with Tampa Bay in 2013-14.
