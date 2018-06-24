Sun City Swim Club breaks five records South Carolina State LCM championships

Swimmers from the Sun City Swim Club traveled to Greenville to participate in the South Carolina State LCM Championships.
Impressive swims were turned in by the local athletes. Sun City finished fifth out of 17 teams. The club set five state marks including two by Joanne Stewart.
Rose Carney, Ann Tullie, Pete Gordon and Jim Bedient broke two records in the 200 and 400 Free Relays.
Stewart broke two South Carolina State records in her two breaststroke events and captured the high point award for her age-group. She earned 60 team points with wins in the 100 and 200 breast as well as six second places.
Gary Germeraad scored 60 points on his way to high point in his age-group. He captured firsts in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free and 1500 free, as well as a second, third and a fifth.
Marian Bastian earned three seconds, a third and three fifth places to earn 39 points.
Tom Bastian contributed 41 team points with two seconds, three thirds, a fourth and a fifth place.
Jim Bedient scored 40 points with a first in the 100 free, two second place finishes, a fourth and three fifth places.
Ellen Bertram added 11 points to the team total in her first meet with the team. She scored a third and a fourth place.
Rose Carney had an impressive meet, swimming to personal best times in all her events as well as scoring 44 points with a first in the 800 free, two second place finishes, two thirds a fourth and two fifths.
Pete Gordon added 37 points to the team total with firsts in the 200 free and the 1500 free as well as two seconds, and a fourth place finish.
Chet Richards earned 32 team points with three third places, two fourths and a fifth place.
Ginger Richards scored 24 team points with two third places, a fifth, two sixths and a seventh place.
Cynthia Smith contributed 37 points to the team total with wins in the 50 and 200 free as well as two second places and a fourth place.
Ann Tullie added 39 points to the team total with two second places, a third, three fourth places and a fifth place.
Debbie Walsh captured four second places, a fourth and a fifth to bring her point total to 37.
