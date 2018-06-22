Rockets get USC's Melton, Purdue's Edwards on draft night

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2016, file photo, Southern California's De'Anthony Melton passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri State in Las Vegas. The Houston Rockets believe they got a steal by adding Melton with the 46th pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, June 21, 2018. Melton was drafted by the Rockets following a season where he was ruled ineligible because of an extra benefits scandal. Ronda Churchill, File AP Photo