Hilton Head wins District 8 machine-pitch championship

The Hilton Head 8U All-Stars captured the District Machine Pitch championship Monday night.
Hilton Head defeated Bluffton 8-5 in the title game at Burton Wells Sports Complex. Both teams advance to the Dixie Youth Machine Pitch state tournament at Nettles Park in Clemson on July 7-10.
Hilton Head will play the District 3 champions at 1 p.m. July 7 while Bluffton takes on the District 2 champions at 9 a.m. that day. The tournament is double elimination.
Hilton Head scored 35 runs in its final three games on its way to the championship.
Comments