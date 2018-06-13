NCAA eases rules on athlete transfers

FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, the NCAA headquarters is shown in Indianapolis. College athletes will no longer need permission from their coach or school to transfer and receive financial aid from another school. The NCAA Division I Council approved the change Wednesday, June 13, 2018. It takes effect Oct. 15. Standoffs between athletes and coaches over transfers have often led to embarrassing results for schools standing in the way of player who wishes to leave. Last spring at Kansas State, reserve receiver Corey Sutton said he was blocked him from transferring to 35 schools by coach Bill Snyder before the school finally relented after public pressure. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo