An official tries to separate Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during overtime of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo
Sports

NBA Finals shifts to Cleveland, Cavs down 0-2 vs Warriors

The Associated Press

June 04, 2018 02:31 AM

CLEVELAND

Monday is a travel day for the teams in the NBA Finals.

And it might be a bit of a cooling-off day as well.

Golden State leads the series 2-0 after a 122-103 win on Sunday night.

There's been a series of hot-tempered moments. There was the dustup at the end of Game 1 when Cleveland's Tristan Thompson was angered by the Warriors' Shaun Livingston trying a jumper with the outcome already decided. And in Game 2, Cavs' reserve Kendrick Perkins was jawing at Warriors star Stephen Curry after the third quarter.

Curry says, "much ado about nothing." Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.

