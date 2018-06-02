Jimmy Rollins' cousin looks to make mark in draft, beyond

When practice ends and before going inside, Osiris Johnson makes a brief stop to thank a trio of scouts — and two who have flown in just to see him swing a big bat and show off his slick fielding at shortstop.
Johnson's hair is pink on top and bleach blond on bottom this day. Several chains hang from his neck. This 17-year-old top prospect has the swagger down, and perhaps it's born into his pedigree. He is the cousin of former big leaguer Jimmy Rollins, attending Encinal High where Rollins and Dontrelle Willis once starred. Playing on Willie Stargell Field, no less.
A right-handed hitter with pop, Johnson has been working on switch-hitting since he was 11. He stands in lefty on occasion in games, and in practice launched a home run over the right-field fence that landed on the roof of a housing complex.
"He's costing me $30 a day," longtime and outgoing Encinal High coach Jim Saunders cracked one day last month of all the departed baseballs over the outfield fence.
Johnson's dad, Marcel, just chuckles at that one.
"That's the object, see if we can lose some over the fence from time to time," Marcel said.
At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Johnson is still growing and not 18 until October. He started elementary school at age 4.
Johnson batted .535 with six home runs, 24 RBIs, 15 doubles and two triples in 26 games as a senior for Encinal, where scouts flocked to see him play on a modest home field right off the bay.
"It's a humbling game, so it keeps him grounded," his dad said. "You want to stay humble. We're not real flashy as a family or anything. Just kind of go out there and do what you like to do, and play. Whatever his passion may be, if it's outside of baseball, just go and be good at doing it and be humble, don't show anyone up."
Marcel watches each at-bat and defensive play intently, moving to the top of the bleachers to take video when his son steps into the batter's box.
"Oh, good play, pick it!" he hollers at one point.
Watching Rollins never hurt Johnson's development.
"I believe he's pretty much settled into this type of life already," said his mother, Angel Williams. "He's not too cocky of a kid. He's a good kid. He's always been a good kid. We've never had problems. It helps to be able to see what to do and how to act, to be in those environments at an early age. It's different. It's kind of hard to say we weren't ready for this, but Osiris has been playing baseball forever. It's what he wanted to do so we geared him for it so it wouldn't be daunting for him."
The Major League Baseball draft starts Monday night, and if Johnson is a first-round pick — as some scouts project — the family will be thrilled.
"It really would be a blessing," his mom said. "He's worked really hard for it. I know that's what he's looking for, definitely."
