Florida State's Cal Raleigh (35) lifts the trophy following an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament championship game against Louisville in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Florida State won 11-8.
Florida State's Cal Raleigh (35) lifts the trophy following an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament championship game against Louisville in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Florida State won 11-8. Gerry Broome AP Photo
Florida State's Cal Raleigh (35) lifts the trophy following an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament championship game against Louisville in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Florida State won 11-8. Gerry Broome AP Photo

Sports

Florida St. to host 35th NCAA regional; Stetson is 1st-timer

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer

May 27, 2018 09:03 PM

OMAHA, Neb.

Florida State will host a regional in the NCAA baseball tournament for the 35th time, while Stetson was named a first-time host.

The NCAA announced the 16 regional sites Sunday night, and the rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday.

Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha.

Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon State, Stanford and Texas Tech all hosted regionals in 2017.

Other regional sites are: Georgia, Texas, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Minnesota, Mississippi and Stanford.

  Comments  