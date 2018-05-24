Spain's golden generation gets 1 last shot at glory

FILE - In this June 23, 2016 file photo, Spain's Andres Iniesta controls the ball during a training session at the Sports Complex Marcel Gaillard in Saint Martin de Re in France. The elegance and precise passes of Andres Iniesta, the personality and stout defense of Sergio Ramos and the intelligence and scoring touch of David Silva will all be on display again at the World Cup, but mostly likely for the last time. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo