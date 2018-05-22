Hilton Christian's Tamminen to take over John Paul II basketball program

Mac Tamminen has been named the new boys basketball coach at John Paul II.
Tamminen has been the boys’ varsity coach at Hilton Head Christian the past eight seasons. He replaces Stacy Benedik who stepped down after four seasons.
“His character and personality traits won us over, and his ability to instill work ethic, passion, and leadership in his players has been admirable,” John Paul II athletic director Matt Dakolios said. “I have long felt that Mac is one of the best role models for young men in this area. Ultimately, my most important task is putting role models in front of our student-athletes, and I am extremely excited for our basketball boys who are about to be led by coach Tamminen, and who will continue to grow under his leadership.”
John Paul II went 13-13 this season in its third varsity season in SCISA 2A. The Warriors went 9-5 in region play and qualified for the postseason.
JPII returns Rashad Battiste and Amere Cherry among others next season.
“I’m extremely impressed with the administration and coaches at JPII and what they have established in such a short amount of time,” Tamminen said. “I am humbled and privileged to be a part of that family.”
