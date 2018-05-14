Lowcountry roundup: May River boys in second at Class 3A state golf tournament

May River is in contention after the first round of the Class 3A boys golf tournament Monday.
The Sharks shot a 326 and are in second, strokes behind Bishop England. May River’s Drew Weary is second overall after firing a 74, three shots behind Chapman’s Jacob Bridgeman. MR’s Brandon McBride is tied for fifth with a 76. Bluffton’s Ricky Weathers, competing as an individual, is in 16th after an 83.
Hilton Head Island is in fourth place after the first day of the Class 4A state golf tournament at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course.
The Seahawks shot a 313 on the first day. Lancaster leads the tournament at 304. Defending state champion A.C. Flora is second at 305. Beaufort is eighth at 316.
Hilton Head’s Derek Bunce and Beaufort’s Tommy Holloway each shot 75s and are tied for ninth. AC Flora’s Nic Poole leads after shooting a 69.
Class 3A
Bishop England 324; May River 326; Woodruff 330; Waccamaw 337; Chapman 340; West-Oak 345; Palmetto 346; Mid-Carolina 347; Aynor 354; Gilbert 355; Camden 368; Walhalla 370; Pendleton 373; Brookland-Cayce 374; Hanahan 375; Manning 383.
Class 4A
Team Scores: Lancaster 304; A.C. Flora 305; Myrtle Beach 305; Hilton Head 313; Greenville 314; Wren 314; Hartsville 315; Beaufort 316; North Myrtle Beach 316; Blue Ridge 317; Eastside 318; St. James 321; Travelers Rest 328; Chapin 328; Airport 332; South Aiken 337
Tennis
Oliver, Phillips in contention at SCHSL individual championships
Hilton Head Island’s Matt Oliver and Davis Phillips made it to the quarterfinals at the SCHSL Class 4A/5A individual tennis championships Monday at Cayce Tennis Center.
Oliver and Phillips each won three matches Monday and might meet each other if both make it to the finals Tuesday.
Oliver named to North-South team
Matt Oliver was selected to play in the North-South All-Star tennis matches. Roster for the matches were released Monday.
Oliver will play on the South team for the matches, which will be played Saturday at Myrtle Beach High School.
North-South All-Star Matches
To be played May 19 at Myrtle Beach HS
North Team
Blaine Lawter (Boiling Springs), Isaac MacMillan (Clinton), Bradley Bomar (Easley), Ben Luke (Greenwood), Anuraag Gorindarajan (JL Mann), Jaden Tubb (Travelers Rest)
Coaches: Scott Galloway, Boiling Springs; Rob Spencer, T L Hanna
South Team
Zach Kirkland (AC Flora), James Giannelli (Berkeley), Lleyton Dacuba (Bishop England), Luke Meetze (Chapin), Matthew Oliver (Hilton Head Island), Brendan Healey (James Island)
Coaches: Amy Martin, A C Flora; Jen Weitekamper, Hilton Head Island
