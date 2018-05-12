Beaufort Academy boys rally to win fifth straight SCISA Class A soccer title

Beaufort Academy boys soccer team kept its state title streak alive but it wasn't easy.
Trailing 2-0, the Beaufort Academy boys soccer team mounted a furious rally. Charlie Weeden capped the comeback with a goal with less than four minutes left to give the Eagles a 3-2 win over The King’s Academy on Friday to win the SCISA Class A championship at Cardinal Newman High School.
It was Beaufort Academy’s fifth straight state championship.
Ben Trask scored Beaufort Academy’s other two goals. Trask’s first goal came in the 57th minute to cut TKA’s lead to 2-1. He followed with another one at the 73rd minute.
Ethan Myrick and Trace Trucker accounted for TKA’s goals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cambridge Academy 1, Holy Trinity 0
Jordan Mapes’ goal in the 60th minute was the game-winner for Cambridge Academy.
It was Cambridge’s first title in third year of existence.
Holy Trinity finished the season at 8-2.
SOFTBALL
Hanahan 3, Battery Creek 2
Hanahan scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Dolphins and win the Class 3A Lower State title.
The Skyhawks will play Palmetto in the state championship series beginning Monday.
Amber Elmore had an RBI triple to tie the game, and Ashley Meckley drove her home for the game-winner.
Battery Creek trailed 1-0 but tied it on Emily Crosby’s single Julianna Greer gave the Dolphins the lead on an RBI single in the sixth inning.
