The podium of the 72th Tour de Romandie with second placed, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez from Colombia of team Sky, left, the winner Primoz Roglic from Slovenia of team Lotto NL-Jumbo, center, and the third placed, Richie Porte from Australia of BMC Racing team, right, celebrate on the podium during the fifth and last stage, a 181,8 km race between Mont-sur-Rolle and Geneva during the 72th Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, April 29, 2018. Keystone via AP Jean-Christophe Bott

Former ski jumper Roglic wins Tour of Romandie

The Associated Press

April 29, 2018 12:42 PM

GENEVA

Primoz Roglic won the Tour of Romandie title on Sunday, giving the Slovenian former ski jumper his second stage-race victory in April.

Roglic protected his lead over Egan Bernal — in a stage won by sprint specialist Pascal Ackermann of Germany — to add the Romandie title to his Tour of the Basque Country win.

Riding for the LottoNL-Jumbo team, Roglic ended the six-day race eight seconds ahead of Colombia's Bernal.

Defending champion Richie Porte of Australia stayed third, trailing Roglic by 35 seconds.

At the end of Sunday's 182-kilometer (113-mile) ride into Geneva, Ackermann got a perfect lead round the final corner. He eased to the stage win over Michael Morkov of Denmark. Roberto Ferrari of Italy had the same time in third.

