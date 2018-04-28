Lowcountry roundup: Area soccer teams get matchups for SCHSL playoffs

Ten Lowcountry teams qualified for the South Carolina High School League soccer playoffs, which begin next week.
The girls playoffs begin Monday and the boys on Tuesday. State championships will be held May 11-12 at Irmo High School.
Here are the first-round matchups for Lowcountry teams:
Class 4A Girls (Monday): Beaufort at St. James; Wilson at Hilton Head Island
Class 3A Girls (Monday): May River at Hanahan; Bluffton (bye); Battery Creek at Bishop England
Class 4A Boys (Tuesday): North Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island; Beaufort at Myrtle Beach
Class 3A Boys (Tuesday): Manning at Bluffton; May River (bye); Battery Creek at Bishop England
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Island 11, Bluffton 2
The Hilton Head Island girls soccer team wrapped up their regular season with a 11-2 over Bluffton on Friday.
The Seahawks finish the regular season and will host Wilson in a first-round playoff match Monday. Bluffton has a bye in first round of 3A playoffs and hosts the Brookland-Cayce/Georgetown winner Wednesday.
Hilton Head Christian 2, St. Andrew’s 0
Sydney DeSimone scored two goals in the Eagles’ win Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hilton Head Christian 6, St. Andrew’s 0
Alex Nasiadka and Evan Berkner each scored twice as the Eagles wrapped up the region title.
Josue Hurtado and Carson Webster also scored for HHCA. Lukas O’Grady stopped five shots in goal.
Oceanside Collegiate 3, May River 0
May River lost its regular season finale at Oceanside Collegiate on Friday.
The Sharks have a first-round bye in the Class 3A playoffs and host the Swansea-Aynor winner Thursday.
Bluffton 2, Hilton Head Island 1
Bluffton scored a pair of second-half goals to defeat Hilton Head in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Bluffton hosts Manning in the first round of the 3A playoffs Tuesday while HHI hosts North Myrtle Beach in 4A.
Beaufort Academy 3, John Paul II 1
Beaufort broke a 1-1 tie with two goals in the second half for the win over the Warriors.
Sebastian Laverde had the lone score for John Paul II.
BASEBALL
Strom Thurmond 4, Bluffton 0
Payton Smith struck out 13 batters as Strom Thurmond defeated Bluffton on Friday in a winner’s bracket game in the Class 3A District V playoffs.
Bluffton will host Lake City in an elimination game Saturday.
Hilton Head Christian heading to playoffs
Hilton Head Christian will face Calhoun Academy in the first round of the SCISA 2A playoffs Monday.
Hilton Head Christian will host game one and game three (if necessary) in the best-of-three series. Game two will be Tuesday at Calhoun.
