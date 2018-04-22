LEADING OFF: Farquhar status, Yanks add top prospect Torres

This is a 2018 photo of Danny Farquhar of the Chicago White Sox baseball team. White Sox reliever Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage during a game and is in stable but critical condition. Farquhar passed out in the dugout in the sixth inning Friday, April 20, 2018, and was helped by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs. He regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Ben Margot AP Photo