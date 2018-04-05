LEADING OFF: Fenway opener; Strasburg vs deGrom; Dozier hot

FILE - In this Friday, March 30, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws in the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. There are seven games starting around 1 p.m. local time or earlier Wednesday, April 4,, and those matchups are loaded with top-notch pitchers. Scherzer, the Yankees’ Luis Severino, Kansas City’s Danny Duffy, the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, Houston’s Dallas Keuchel and Cleveland’s Corey Kluber are all slated to pitch games scheduled between noon and 4 p.m. ET. Gary Landers, File AP Photo