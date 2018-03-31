KU moves on without Preston; star recruit's future uncertain

File- This Oct. 31, 2017, file photo shows Kansas head coach Bill Self, left, talking with forward Billy Preston 23) during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburg State in Lawrence, Kan. Before the first basket dropped this season for Kansas, it was no stretch to say the team's Final Four hopes would rest in part on the shoulders of the blue-chip recruit Preston. Turns out, Preston never played a minute in a regular-season game for KU. The Jayhawks did just fine without him; they're in the Final Four, playing Villanova on Saturday. It's hard to say Preston did just fine without them.