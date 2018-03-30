Volvo Ocean Race yacht dismasts in Atlantic Ocean

This Friday, March, 30, 2018 photo provided by Volvo Ocean Race shows the crew of Vestas 11th Hour Racing dismasted, approximately 100 miles southeast of the Falkland Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. It was the third major setback to a team this week in the bluewater classic. Vestas 11th Hour Racing, a joint American-Danish team, reported its mast broke just above the first spreader while the sloop was sailing in 25-30 knots of wind and 10-foot 3-meter) waves.