Spal looking for Serie A safety after draw against Juventus

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 file photo, Spal coach Leonardo Semplici waits for the kick-off of the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Spal, at the Olympic stadium in Rome. In the small town of Ferrara in northern Italy, Spal's draw over Juventus is still fresh in the memory. But the players themselves will have to put that match to the back of their minds as they battle for Serie A survival. Juventus came to town on March 17th four points clear at the top of the table but relegation-threatened Spal managed to halt the Bianconeri's march to a seventh successive title with a 0-0 draw. Angelo Carconi