Tearful Australia coach Lehmann quits over cheat scandal

Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann, left, arrives with his team at the Cape Town International airport as they depart to Johannesburg for the final five day cricket test match, in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Australia skipper Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the match for his part in a ball tampering scandal during the third test. Smith admitted some senior players were aware of the tampering attempt. Halden Krog AP Photo