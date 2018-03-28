Murphy becomes USC Beaufort’s all-time home run leader

USC Beaufort’s Alex Murphy set the school home run record, but the Sand Sharks dropped a doubleheader to Edward Waters on Tuesday.
Murphy became the school’s all-time home run leader with his solo shot in the fourth inning of the first game. He has 14 homers for his career. Murphy’s homer was the Sand Sharks’ only run in the 6-1 loss.
Edward Waters won the second game, 17-2.
Murphy finished the game 2-for-3 while Nick Delbianco and Kelvin Brito each went 1-for-3.
In game two, Fremy Rosso and Hunter Helms each had RBI for USCB. The Sand Sharks hosts Thomas University (Ga.) in a weekend series beginning Friday.
