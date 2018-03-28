Top recruits use support systems to avoid NCAA troublemakers

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, Westtown School's Cameron Reddish takes a jumper against Hillcrest Prep during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Reddish and some of the top prep players in the country will play in Wednesday night’s McDonald’s All-American game. Reddish and some of his Duke-bound teammates in the game are all aware of the scandal that’s rocked college basketball this season. “It’s crazy, it’s dirty, it’s kind of messed up,” Reddish told The Associated Press. “That’s a lot of grown men trying to get one over on young kids, so it’s a really messed up business, but at the end of the day you have to stay trustworthy to who you know.” Gregory Payan, File AP Photo