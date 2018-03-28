Sports

Ex-UH football player rescues woman who crashed into ocean

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 02:16 AM

HONOLULU

A former University of Hawaii football player helped rescue a woman whose car plunged into the ocean.

Aaron Kia said he and his wife were inside their home Monday night when they saw a vehicle fly into the air off Kamehameha Highway and crash right side up into the ocean.

Kia said he and a neighbor ran across the street to pull the 43-year-old woman out of her car while his wife called 911. The two kept her talking until paramedics arrived.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Kia was an offensive lineman for the Rainbow Warriors from 2005 to 2009.

