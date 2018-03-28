Mavericks beat Kings 103-97 to end 5-game skid amid protests

Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed a week earlier by two officers responding to a call about a person smashing car windows. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo