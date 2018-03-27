Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 13) works through drills with a thumb injury during the NCAA college football team's practice Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 13) works through drills with a thumb injury during the NCAA college football team's practice Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Sports

Alabama QB Tagovailoa back throwing in practice after injury

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 08:05 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back throwing in practice.

Tagovailoa made some throws and handoffs Tuesday after injuring a finger on his left, throwing hand in the Crimson Tide's first spring practice.

Coach Nick Saban says Tagovailoa "has made a very nice recovery" over the past week. He said the freshman from Hawaii did have a broken bone but was able to grip the ball and "could throw a little bit."

Tagovailoa is expected to compete with two-year starter Jalen Hurts for the starting job heading into next season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The former five-star recruit came off the bench to lead the Tide to a comeback win in the national championship game against Georgia in January.

Saban says Tagovailoa has "a really good, positive attitude about it, and we feel good about where he's heading."

  Comments  