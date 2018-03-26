AP source: D-backs, Marte agree to $24 million, 5-year deal

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, right, gestures toward second after scoring on a double by Adam Rosales as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Luis Avilan walks back to the mound during the seventh inning of a baseball game, in Los Angeles. On Monday, March 26, 2018, a person familiar with the deal says the Arizona Diamondbacks and infielder Marte have agreed to a $24 million, five-year contract. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo