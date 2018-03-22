White Sox see better days approaching after 5 losing seasons

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria drives a cart at the team's spring training baseball facility in Glendale, Ariz. For a franchise with five straight losing seasons and one playoff appearance since the 2005 World Series championship, the Chicago White Sox sure are an optimistic bunch. We're going to shoot high and we'll see where it falls,” manager Rick Renteria said. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo