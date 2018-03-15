Hunting trip hilarity: So now who’s the turkey?

With a cup of joe in hand, I was walking outside this morning to ponder what the heck to write about and after just a minute or two the answer came to me in flashes of red, pink and purple.
No matter what you think, I wasn’t on some hallucinogen but rather the colors of nature in the spring. The reds were the last blossoms on a camellia bush; the pinks were my azaleas in bloom; and the purple, well, that is a massive wisteria vine that snakes up a large pine tree in the empty lot next door.
So what was it about these colors that inspired me? For years I have used these signs of spring to help guide me in the outdoors. Azaleas, for example, have proven to be tricksters. Seeing those flowers beginning to pop always gets me thinking that spring has sprung, which in turn leads me to believe every fish in the ocean is snapping no matter if it is inshore or offshore. But it’s a bit of tomfoolery because I have wasted a lot of time, gas and effort only to find I was tricked. But when the wisteria blooms, everything – and I mean everything – in nature goes into overdrive.
By now you have probably, and correctly, deduced that I write about fishing more than hunting, but there is one type of hunting that blooming wisteria always brings a smile to my lips – turkey hunting. With turkey season opening in just a few days, I still get a chill thinking about days gone by.
Never miss a local story.
I don’t do much turkey hunting anymore, but for decades I was absolutely obsessed with these colorful and wily leprechauns in our woods. Quite honestly, I would hunt every single day of the season.
The thing about turkey hunting wasn’t ever whether I bagged one or not, but rather the hours spent sitting at the base of a tree for hours without flinching a muscle. It was like meditation au natural.
I experienced some truly incredible acts of nature while being one with the woods. Things such as having a raccoon heading to its home up the tree I was parked against crawling just inches from my head. Or watching a gobbler in full strut, tail fanned walking toward me through a peach orchard that was covered in bright pink blossoms. The sun hitting its kaleidoscope feathers, the pink ground, the pink trees with no leaves – it was breathtaking. Just so you know, I never raised my gun. I just couldn’t.
The smile I mentioned earlier came from those days when these rascals got the best of me, and if you ask any turkey freak, this is generally the majority of time spent chasing these 3 1/2-foot tall masters of deceit. For you who are not familiar with the object of the game, it’s quite simple. Imitate a hen in the sexiest manner possible and like a beautiful gal in a red dress, with red lipstick and red high heels, the boys will throw caution to the wind and come a-running.
With that said, I don’t care how good a person might be calling in big gobblers, these big boys can, and will, bamboozle you just when you think you have the upper hand. The saying “so close yet so far” sums it up best.
But you know what? It is this ability to turn the tables on you that makes this type of hunting so addictive. On occasion, I have tried to outwit the same gobbler for weeks and never came close to closing the deal. Oh, I came close all right, but no cigar.
One of most memorable encounters like this happened up near Pocotaligo. I had chased a gobbler there for nearly two weeks but he always outwitted me. To make matters worse, it was in the middle of a swamp, so every day I would come home wet and muddy. After nearly reaching the end of my rope, I researched a typography map of the area and had an “ah-ha” moment when I saw a small ridge that had to be his home base.
Finally, it was going to be my day.
Up extra early, I trudged through knee-deep water in the dark until I found one single tree near that ridge where I might sit on firm ground. At the first sign of daybreak, I let out a soft call and immediately that gobbler howled back. He was on the ridge, and I just knew I had him.
Every time I called, he answered. This went on for nearly 45 minutes, and after each gobble I knew he was closer. Then he shut up, which usually means he is about to come within sight.
With my gun up, I waited. It was then that I saw a hen not 20 yards in front of me and at that same moment heard a twig snap behind me. Not sure, I continued to watch for him and another twig snapped, again behind me. Then it happened, that smart old gobbler had somehow circled behind me, saw the hen and decided to gobble. Problem was he was inches from my ear when he let out this ear-splitting gobble!
I never knew he was there, and it scared me so badly I dropped my gun and that gobbler took off like a bullet. Needless to say, that was the last time I tried for that bird. But hey, that’s turkey hunting at its finest.
Maybe I’ll get into the woods this year and maybe I won’t, but regardless, these type of memories have convinced that I’m the real turkey in the woods.
Comments