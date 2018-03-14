QB AJ McCarron agrees to sign 2-year contract with Bills

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron 5) throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. The Buffalo Bills took the first step in restocking their quarterback position by agreeing to a two-year contract Wednesday, March 14, with McCarron. The 27-year-old spent the past four seasons backing up Andy Dalton in Cincinnati after being selected by the Bengals in the fifth-round of the 2014 draft.