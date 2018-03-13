Ohio Dominican, Greensboro take titles in golf tournament at Dataw Island

After a soggy start Monday to the TaylorMade Intercollegiate Tournament at Dataw Island, the 130-plus college athletes were soaking in the Southern sun for the final rounds Tuesday.
Ohio Dominican women’s golf started the morning with a 48 point lead and finished better than second by 63 points with a team total of 673 (+97 over par). York College and Marymount finished neck-in-neck, with 736 and 737 respectively.
For the men, the win came down to a nail-biter when Greensboro’s Jacob Neal birdied the 18th to seal the win over Kenyon College by one stroke. Greensboro finished with 920 (+56) and Kenyon with 921 (+57); third and fourth place also came down to one stroke with Mt. St. Joseph emerging on top with 933 (+69) and McDaniel with 934 (+70).
Individual play also proved to be competitive, with the dynamic duo of twins Levi and Luke Grogan of Greensboro finishing at the top, with +5 and +9 respectively. Kenyon College’s Lawrence Courtney also scored a +9. For the ladies, Marymount’s Alessandra Bertacche came in first with +17, followed by Bailey Krueger from Ohio Dominican at +22, and Alexis Reichert from Ohio Wesleyan and Alexis Miller from Marymount tied for third at +24.
Now in its seventh season on Dataw Island, the TaylorMade Intercollegiate Tournament field includes 130 student athletes, comprising men’s teams from 14 colleges and women’s teams from 7.
Complete scores are available at http://bfire.co/-16900/ (men) and http://bfire.co/-20518/ (women).
