Coastal Carolina stages a comeback to beat Troy, 74-73

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 08:04 PM

TROY, Ala.

Amidou Bamba tipped in a missed jumper by Jaylen Shaw to give Coastal Carolina a two-point lead with under two minutes left and the Chanticleers made it hold up for a 74-73 comeback win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference battle Saturday.

Jordon Varnado cut the lead to one with the first of two free throws with 1:36 left, but missed a second to tie the game and the Trojans never got off a shot in the final minute.

The Chanticleers roared back from a 14-point halftime deficit. Zac Cuthbertson sandwiched a pair of layups around a 3 to give Coastal Carolina the lead with 3:05 left, 72-69, but Kevin Baker hit a 3 with 2:46 left to tie it at 72-all.

Cuthbertson scored 21 points to lead Coastal Carolina (8-13, 2-6). Shaw finished with 13 points and dished six assists.

Varnado finished with 21 points to lead Troy (8-11, 2-4)k with Juan Davis Jr. adding 14.

