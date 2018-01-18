Sports

Coroner rules Hilinski death was suicide

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 08:47 PM

PULLMAN, Wash.

The Whitman County coroner has concluded Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Coroner Peter Martin says Thursday in a press release that the manner of death was suicide.

The 21-year-old Hilinski was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. A rifle "was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found," according to the Pullman Police Department.

Hilinski, a backup the past two seasons, was the presumed starter for the Cougars heading into his junior season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video