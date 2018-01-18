Sports

Spain police arrest man accused of stabbing Atletico fan

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 08:58 AM

MADRID

Spanish police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing an Atletico Madrid fan before a Copa del Rey match.

Authorities said the 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Thursday and will be charged with attempted murder.

He is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old man three times in a fight near the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium before Atletico's 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The suspect's name was not released, but police said he is linked to an ultra group and had been arrested before.

Spanish media said he was among those investigated for the death of a Real Sociedad fan in Madrid in 1998.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition and underwent surgery overnight. His condition on Thursday was not immediately available.

Police said the confrontation among Atletico fans took place in front of a bar usually attended by ultra groups.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation but they don't believe Sevilla fans were involved in the fighting.

