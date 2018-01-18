FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Chilean player Sanchez has been left out of Arsenal’s squad for the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018, amid interest in the forward from Manchester City and Manchester United.
Sanchez to Man United 'likely to happen,' Wenger says

January 18, 2018 05:30 AM

LONDON

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says a deal sending Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United is "likely to happen" and that Henrikh Mkhitaryan would move to Emirates Stadium in exchange.

Manchester City ended its interest in Sanchez this week, leaving United most likely to sign the Chile forward.

Asked if Sanchez's move to Old Trafford was close, Wenger replied: "I've worked on transfers for 30 years, so it is likely to happen. But at any moment, at any minute, things can break down."

On Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction, Wenger said "if it's a possibility, it's because I like the player."

Wenger said it would be "an exchange of players, and I think one would replace the other."

