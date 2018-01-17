Jets fire offensive coordinator John Morton after 1 season

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo, New York Jets offensive coordinator John Morton talks to reporters during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the New York Jets have fired offensive coordinator John Morton after one season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo