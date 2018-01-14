Sports

Olympic champ Felix Loch wins luge World Cup to stretch lead

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 06:49 AM

OBERHOF, Germany

After three events without a win, Olympic champion Felix Loch won a luge World Cup to stretch his lead in the overall standings on Sunday.

Loch, whose mistake allowed Austria's Wolfgang Kindl to claim the win in Koenigssee last weekend, was fastest in both runs in Oberhof and won in a combined time of 1 minute, 25.591 seconds, beating Russia's Semen Pavlichenko by 0.267 seconds.

German teammate Andi Langenhan was third, 0.295 behind, ahead of Austria's Reinhard Egger and Russia's Roman Repilov.

With four races remaining, Loch leads on 671 points, ahead of Kindl on 568. The Austrian, who previously won two in a row, was ninth in Oberhof.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A team relay was taking place later Sunday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video