Sports

Hardaway Jr. returns to Knicks on minutes restriction

By BRIAN HALL Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:26 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Tim Hardaway Jr. returned to the New York Knicks on Friday night at Minnesota after missing 20 games with a stress injury in his lower left leg.

New York coach Jeff Hornacek said Hardaway's minutes would be limited as he builds up stamina and the fifth-year swingman will come off the bench initially. Hardaway last played on Nov. 29 and has been practicing with the team to test his injury.

Hardaway was cleared to return after feeling good after Friday morning's shootaround.

In his first year back with the Knicks after a signing a four-year, $71 million contract in the offseason, Hardaway is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 21 games this season.

