Sports

Wise gets a win and earns chance to defend Olympic gold

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:17 PM

SNOWMASS, Colo.

American David Wise will get the chance to defend his Olympic gold medal after wrapping up his spot in the Pyeongchang Games with a victory in a ski halfpipe qualifier on Friday.

Wise beat fellow Americans Alex Ferreira and Aaron Blunck for his second victory of the season. Up to three more halfpipe spots are up for grabs next week in Mammoth Mountain. Ferreira, Blunck, Torin Yater-Wallace and Gus Kenworthy are among those in the mix.

Women's Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman finished fourth but also secured her Olympic spot.

Canada's Cassie Sharp took the title and was followed by American Brita Sigourney, who is tied for second with Devin Logan in the U.S. halfpipe qualifying standings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video