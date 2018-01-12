Sports

Cavaliers, Pacers will be missing key pieces for game

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:04 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade were out of the lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers against Indiana.

Thomas has not yet been cleared to play on consecutive nights as he continues to play his way back from an injured right hip. Wade was resting.

Two other guards, Iman Shumpert and Derrick Rose, were also unavailable for the Cavs on Friday night.

Shumpert missed his 20th consecutive game since having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Rose hasn't played since early December because of a sprained left ankle.

Domantas Sabonis made his second straight start at center for the Pacers as Myles Turner sat with an injured right elbow.

The Central Division-leading Cavaliers have lost six of eight and are 0-2 against the Pacers this season.

