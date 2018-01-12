FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi applauds during the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Sports

Barcelona to face city rival Espanyol in Copa quarterfinals

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:33 AM

MADRID

Two derbies feature in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, with Barcelona facing Espanyol and Real Madrid taking on Leganes.

The draw on Friday also pit Atletico Madrid against Sevilla, and Valencia against Alaves.

Three-time defending champion Barcelona will play the first leg against its crosstown rival at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium next week. It will host the return match at Camp Nou Stadium the following week.

Madrid also gets to host the second leg at home when it faces Leganes, which is based in the city of the same name just south of the Spanish capital. Leganes is playing only its second season in the first division of Spanish football.

Atletico and Sevilla is the matchup of teams better positioned in the Spanish league. Atletico is second and Sevilla fifth.

Third-place Valencia faces an Alaves side which is in the relegation zone but last season made it to the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

