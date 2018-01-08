Sports

O'Brien scores 18, Colgate beats Navy 70-62

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:22 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y.

Sean O'Brien had 18 points and six assists, Will Rayman added 17 points and Colgate beat Navy 70-62 on Monday night.

Shawn Anderson pulled Navy within 51-47 on a 3-point play with 7:51 remaining in the second half but the Midshipmen didn't score again until Anderson's 3-pointer at the 3:06 mark.

Dana Batt made Colgate's final field goal at 5:01 for a 58-47 lead and the Raiders made 12 straight free throws the rest of the way, with six from O'Brien, to seal it.

O'Brien hit four of Colgate's 11 3-pointers and Rayman had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Colgate (8-7, 3-1 Patriot) is 6-1 at Cotterell Court.

The Raiders had a 29-28 lead at halftime after closing on an 11-0 run, with 3-pointers by David Maynard, O'Brien and Jack Ferguson.

Anderson led Navy (11-6, 2-2) with 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting. George Kiernan had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Hasan Abdullah added 12 points.

