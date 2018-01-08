Sports

Bengals hire Detroit's Austin as defensive coordinator

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:14 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CINCINNATI

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator.

Austin spent the past four seasons as Detroit's defensive coordinator, but his future was in doubt after the Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell last week. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis calls Austin a "bright and aggressive coach with a wealth of experience" and says he's excited to add him to the staff.

The Bengals are bringing Lewis back after a 7-9 season. Cincinnati was 18th in the NFL in total defense this past season, nine spots higher than Detroit, although the Lions had 32 takeaways to the Bengals' 14.

Austin interviewed for Detroit's coaching vacancy last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This final putt by John Daly II, son of PGA legend John Daly, earned his first victory of the International Junior Golf Tour season in dramatic style Sunday afternoon at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter 0:33

This golf tip may help your ball go further and straighter
Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

View More Video